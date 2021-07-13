Telford Tigers’ Nick Oliver back for a fourth year

Nick Oliver (Steve Brodie)

Oliver – who joined midway through the 2017/18 season – will be back for his fourth year with the Tigers and will wear the number 42 shirt.

He said: “After playing a great season with the Tigers winning the double, I am honoured to re-sign and I am excited for the new season to begin.

“As a team in our last season we overcame adversity on multiple occasions whether it was playing with a shortened bench, with key players out, or coming back from behind on the scoreboard and securing the points we needed.

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.

“We all had the same end goal in mind and kept consistent in making that happen.

“I look forward to starting next season’s campaign and trying to obtain the treble with this team.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said: “What a season this guy had!

“Nick really was the player who stepped up and over-performed for me.

“He started the season as our seventh D-man and established himself as key member of our D-core.

“The boys love him in the room for his fun character but he also showed what he is capable of on the ice and I can’t think of another player who shows as much passion as him.