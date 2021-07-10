Corey Goodison signs on with Telford Tigers

Corey signs on

The 23-year-old has been an integral part of Tom Watkins’ side for a number of seasons now, including the memorable double-winning campaign in 2019.

Goodison, who is from Birmingham, was nominated on the shortlist for NIHL defenseman of the year two years ago, before domestic ice hockey had a year off due to the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to be on the ice in a Tigers shirt,” Goodison said. “Once I spoke with Tom about coming back, it was an easy decision to make. We ended last season winning two trophies and I am confident we will be competing for all the silverware next season.”