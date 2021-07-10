Corey Goodison signs on with Telford Tigers

By Lewis Cox

Popular long-serving defender Corey Goodison has committed himself to Telford Tigers for a sixth season.

The 23-year-old has been an integral part of Tom Watkins’ side for a number of seasons now, including the memorable double-winning campaign in 2019.

Goodison, who is from Birmingham, was nominated on the shortlist for NIHL defenseman of the year two years ago, before domestic ice hockey had a year off due to the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to be on the ice in a Tigers shirt,” Goodison said. “Once I spoke with Tom about coming back, it was an easy decision to make. We ended last season winning two trophies and I am confident we will be competing for all the silverware next season.”

Tigers return to NIHL action later in 2021 after the Covid-enforced break. Head coach and general manager Watkins said: “Corey has become a key member of this club over the past five seasons despite being just 23 years old. He takes on a lot of responsibility, plays key minutes, match ups and another one of our D core who did an outstanding job for us during the last season.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

