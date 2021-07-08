Mitchell-King is back with Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins

Mitchell-King appeared for Tigers during the Spring Cup in March 2021, scoring four goals during the tournament.

He said: “I am looking forward to carrying on where I left off after my appearances for the Tigers during the Spring Cup. I felt welcomed and right at home in the Tigers’ community and think this is the best place for me to develop as a hockey player.”

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins added: “Austin is a big addition to the team. We all saw his strengths during the Spring Cup and what he brings to the team.

“He settled very quickly into the line-up and into senior hockey.

“He is a big, powerful player and is strong on the puck. I was particularly impressed with his ability in tight spaces. He has the poise and awareness to exploit any time and space.

“Austin is someone we are expecting to have a strong season and contribute at both ends of the ice.