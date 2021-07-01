Scott McKenzie takes on Telord Tigers coach role

Scott Mckenzie heads back to the bench after scoring

After agreeing to play on in the National League, McKenzie will also be head coach of the second string.

He will be assisted by Doug Wildman, who will take the reins on matchday when McKenzie is away with the first team.

McKenzie said: “I’m really pleased to become the Tigers 2 head coach. I want to make the team competitive in their respective league but also provide an opportunity for some younger players to gain valuable senior hockey experience.

“Myself, Dougie (Wildman) and Tom (Watkins, general manager) will be working closely to make sure we have the right players in the correct situations at all times. I can’t wait to get started!”