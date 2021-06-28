Head coach Tom Watkins signs on again at Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins

The fans’ favourite, who is the most successful head coach in the club’s history, heads into a fourth season in the shared head coach and general manager role.

Watkins will lead his side into the return of competitive National League ice hockey later this year as the team look to build on their phenomenal success of the 2019 campaign.

Ice hockey was sidelined due to the pandemic last year, but Tigers did return to action in the Spring Cup earlier this year, which was designed as a return for the game, albeit played without supporters.

Watkins, who has won three league titles and two cups in his stint in charge, also represented Telford as a player when he first made the switch to Shropshire as an 18-year-old from Durham.

Cup action is scheduled to commence from the beginning of September and the National League campaign, where Tigers will defend their title, will run until April 2022.