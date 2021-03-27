Telford Tigers looking to end on a high

Head coach Tom Watkins

Tom Watkins’ side have missed out on the title to the unbeaten Sheffield Steeldogs but enjoyed the five-team competition – coming after a long break in ice hockey because of Covid.

And they are aiming to sign off in fine fashion against Romford-based Raiders, although Watkins knows it will be tough.

“We all want to win hockey games and we certainly want to finish this series in the right way,” he said.

“We’ve all enjoyed it. We feel we’ve played some good hockey.

“We’ve obviously been second-best to Sheffield, but we definitely want to go down there, give a good account of ourselves and come away with two points, to end this series on a high.

“We know it will be tough. The Raiders have pushed clubs a lot and perhaps haven’t picked up the points they’ve deserved.

“They’ve done a good job so we know it’s going to be a tough weekend, for sure.”

Tigers go into it having lost their last home game of the campaign 7-4 to Sheffield at Telford Ice Rink.