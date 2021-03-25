Telford Tigers’ fightback not quite enough

Silverthorn was on scoresheet

Tigers had put up a fight at Telford Ice Rink last night against the Steeldogs made their superiority tell to record a 7-4 victory.

It was the Steeldogs who took an early lead in the first period thanks to Liam Kirk.

However, a thrilling second period saw the home side fight their way back into the contest.

Goals from Tigers’ captain Jason Silverthorn, Mitchell King and a brace from David Clements saw them peg back the Steeldogs and go into the final period level at 4-4.

That though was as close as the Tigers were going to get to ending the Steeldogs’ 100 per cent run as the visitors scored three times to complete the victory.

The Tigers complete their fixtures on Saturday with a visit to Romford to take on the London Raiders.