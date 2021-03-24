Telford Tigers looking to 'get one over' Sheffield

Telford Tigers (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Tigers go into the clash at Telford Ice Rink (7.30pm) already knowing they have lost out on the Spring Cup crown to the Steeldogs.

But having shown character to beat Bracknell Bees last Sunday, Watkins is not dwelling on missing out on top spot and instead focused on avoiding a third loss to the Yorkshire side this campaign.

"Every game is a new day, so we will look forward and not back," he said.

"We want to get one over Sheffield, although it'll be tough as the previous two were.

"If we can play in the right way, manage the puck well, show our work ethic and don't let that drop, we'll give ourselves a good opportunity.

"I felt on Sunday the performance – and last Friday as well – wasn't what we would have wanted, but I was pleased with the character to come through and win a tough game."

Tigers have six wins, one overtime victory and three losses to their name while the Steeldogs have a perfect record.

It is the last home game of the competition for Watkins' side, who then finish up with a trip to Raiders on Saturday evening (6pm). He is happy with how the Spring Cup has gone, too.

The five-team competition was put together after a year off the ice because of Covid-19.

And Watkins says that all the games – played behind closed doors – have been of a top standard, and safe.

"That's sport and what a competitive league is all about. You can't just turn up," he added.

"We're really pleased with the overall competition. The standard has been excellent.

"The teams have come together very well in a short space of time, working together. It bodes well for the future, getting things done as a group.

"Everybody has been committed and, more importantly, the whole competition has been run very well, in a safe environment – I think that's more important than the product on the ice.