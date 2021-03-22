Telford Tigers hold nerve to net a win

Telford Tigers’ Scott McKenzie slots home to secure a penalty shootout success against Bracknell Bees (Picture: Steve Brodie)

Tom Watkins’ charges took to Telford Ice Rink yesterday afternoon knowing they had already missed out on the crown to Sheffield Steeldogs.

Tigers’ defeat at Swindon on Friday, coupled with Sheffield’s victory over Bracknell the next day, meant they trailed the Yorkshire side by six points and could only draw level with them.

And having lost both of their games against the Steeldogs, Sheffield had the superior head-to-head record and could not be caught.

Turning their attention to finishing second, Watkins’ side were eventually able to break a run of three consecutive defeats.

David Clements, Jack Watkins and Jonathan Weaver were the scorers for the hosts in normal time, with it then going to penalty shots after a goalless overtime period.