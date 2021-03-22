Telford Tigers hold nerve to net a win

Telford Tigers bounced back from the disappointment of losing out on the Spring Cup by edging past Bracknell Bees 4-3 after a penalty shootout.

Telford Tigers’ Scott McKenzie slots home to secure a penalty shootout success against Bracknell Bees (Picture: Steve Brodie)
Tom Watkins’ charges took to Telford Ice Rink yesterday afternoon knowing they had already missed out on the crown to Sheffield Steeldogs.

Tigers’ defeat at Swindon on Friday, coupled with Sheffield’s victory over Bracknell the next day, meant they trailed the Yorkshire side by six points and could only draw level with them.

And having lost both of their games against the Steeldogs, Sheffield had the superior head-to-head record and could not be caught.

Turning their attention to finishing second, Watkins’ side were eventually able to break a run of three consecutive defeats.

David Clements, Jack Watkins and Jonathan Weaver were the scorers for the hosts in normal time, with it then going to penalty shots after a goalless overtime period.

The shootout went into sudden death, and the decisive moment came when Scott McKenzie sent the puck between the legs of the Bees’ Adam Goss – who slid back into the net and took the puck with him – to give Tigers a hard-fought victory.

