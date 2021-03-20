Telford unable to tame Wildcats

Tigers in action

Goals from Tomasz Malasinski, Ben Davies, Sam Godfrey and Jordan Kelsall were enough to ensure the home side claimed victory in the NIHL Spring Cup match last night.

Scott McKenzie had reduced the arrears to 2-1 to give the Tigers a glimmer of hope but they were unable to find the equaliser and shipped two more goals in the final period.

The result leaves Telford four points adrift of table-toppers Sheffield Steeldogs, who face the struggling Bracknell Bees tonight.

The Tigers return to action at home tomorrow, also against the Bees, while Sheffield host bottom club Raiders.

The top two then clash at 7.30pm on Wednesday, with Telford needing a win to stand any chance of overhauling the Steeldogs.