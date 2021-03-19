Telford Tigers aiming to bounce back

Head coach Tom Watkins.

The Tigers hit the road to take on Swindon Wildcats determined to put last weekend’s double setback against the table-topping Sheffield Steeldogs behind them.

Back-to-back defeats ended Tigers’ perfect start to the season following six straight wins and left them four points behind the Steeldogs in the standings.

But head coach Tom Watkins and his squad will travel in confident mood tonight having already reeled off two resounding victories against the Wildcats this term – 9-2 away from home and 7-2 at the Telford Ice Rink.