Andy McKinney signs on for another year at Telford

McKinney returned to the club two years ago and helped them win the double last season – only being denied the shot at a treble by the coronavirus pandemic ending the season prematurely.

He scored 37 points for the Tigers on their way to the league and cup, and will continue to wear the No.91 jersey this campaign.

McKinney stated: “I’m looking forward to another year in a Tigers jersey – we did incredibly well last season and we have a great group of core players.

“We will be back in the hunt for more trophies next year but other teams around the league will be bolstering their line-ups, so we need to come in with the right mindset. Every team will be looking to beat us on a nightly basis. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “I’m very pleased Andy is back with the club, he’s a fan favourite and it’s easy to see why.

“He plays with a lot of heart, wears his heart on his sleeve and plays that hard nose, energy style that is not only appreciated by fans, but also his team-mates and coaching staff.”