Brad Day extends with Telford Tigers

Netminder Day will return for his second year with the Tigers having been a key member of the team that won last year’s NIHL League and Cup

double, after signing for the club last summer.

And he admitted it was an easy decision to sign on for another term at Telford.

“I’m really happy to be back after the success of last season,” said Day. “And when I spoke with Tom Watkins we had a very good discussion.

“It was a very easy decision to come back to a great club with a passionate and strong fan base.

“As a goalie, it’s great to play for someone who shows a lot of focus on the defensive side of the game and who believes in my ability as a player.

“We had a great team spirit among the players and I really enjoyed being part of that on a daily basis.

“It was such a shame how the season ended last year with us unable to try for the treble, but I look forward to competing for trophies again next season.”

Tigers’ head coach and general manager Tom Watkins prioritised Day as a key signing for the season ahead.

“The most important position on the team without question is the netminder,” said Watkins.

“This guy gave us a chance to win every night and more often than not got the two points as well.

“He had a remarkable first season in Telford, he played every game and every minute of the season but for 25 minutes. That consistency from your goalie is huge.

“I made it my business to speak to Brad as a priority ahead of everyone, three or four weeks before last season ended. Brad is an extremely likeable guy on and off the ice, he’s very easy going and doesn’t let anything get on top of him.

“He moved past mistakes with ease and was probably the calmest goalie I’ve worked with.

“You don’t win without good goal-tending. This re-signing will give us all a lot of confidence and add belief to the team in front of him. I’m delighted he will be back for a second season.”