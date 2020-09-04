Callum Griffin agrees to a Tigers return

The 26-year-old forward first appeared on Telford ice in 2008 where he began his career before progressing through the junior system. Since then, he has iced for several teams playing out of Telford ice rink such as, Telford Trojans, Titans and finally Telford Tigers.

Griffin was an integral part of the Tigers 2 set-up last season. As well as averaging a point per game he played an important role in the team’s leadership group as assistant to former Captain Ben Washburn.

Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie is delighted to have secured Griffin for the forthcoming season, commenting: “Another local talented player who has come through the junior system in Telford and has an excellent skill set. Callum is a natural goal scorer and we expect him to put good numbers up this year.”

Griffin, who will be returning to Telford Tigers for a seventh season is looking forward to getting back on the ice with his fellow team-mates.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back wearing the Tigers badge for another year.

“I played for Scotty many years ago, so when we got the news he would be taking over I was excited to say the least. I believe him and Dougie combined will be a formidable coaching team.

“With the premature end to last season, I cannot wait to get back on the ice with the boys. It feels like a long time coming and I know we have a point to prove to get back where we belong in the league table.”

“I hope everyone is staying safe and I can’t wait to see everyone when the season finally starts.”