Corey Goodison back to boost Telford Tigers

Goodison will return for his sixth year with the Tigers and will wear the number 16 shirt.

The 23-year-old said: “As soon as Tom Watkins (head coach) rang to discuss last season and on the back of the success we had on winning both the cup and the league, we started talking about next season and as soon and we started talking, I didn’t really think twice.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said, “He takes on a lot of responsibility, plays key minutes, match ups and another one of our core who did an outstanding job for us last season.”