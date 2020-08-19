Ben Washburn signs on for another season at Telford Tigers

The Tigers 2 captain and assists leader from 2019/20 has progressed through the club’s youth system – beginning in 2005.

Now 23, Washburn is looking forward to linking up with Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back wearing the Tigers badge for another year,” he said. “I played for Scotty many years ago, so when we got the news he would be taking over I was excited to say the least.

“I believe him and Dougie (Wildman, assistant coach) combined will be a formidable coaching team.

“With the premature end to last season, I cannot wait to get back on the ice with the boys – it feels like a long time coming and I know we have a point to prove to get back where we belong in the league table.

“I hope everyone is staying safe and I can’t wait to see everyone when the season finally starts.”

Washburn began his hockey career in Telford 2005 where he developed through the junior hockey system.

Starting with Telford Venom, he progressed his way through Telford Trojans and Titans to then finally making his senior Tigers debut in 2014.

The 23-year old forward has played for the NIHL side in Telford for the past six seasons and has made his mark every season – including being named players’ player of the season last year.

McKenzie added: “It’s great to have Ben back in a Tigers jersey. He is a glue player, which means that he is consistent, hard-working, creative and committed.

“He is someone that can play up and down the line-up and extremely important to the Tigers. As a coaching staff, we are looking for a big season from Ben as we all know his capabilities.”