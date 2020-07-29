Brandon Whistle is back with Telford Tigers

Whistle will return for a second year with the club after playing a huge part in the team that won last term’s NIHL League and Cup double.

He scored 69 points for Tigers, including the winning penalty shot in the epic comeback win over Swindon Wildcats in the National Cup semi-final. And he is delighted to have agreed a new deal.

“I’m excited to come back to Telford for another year,” said Whistle. “I really enjoyed my time there last season, we had a great team and great team spirit in the dressing room.

“I am looking forward to trying to repeat our success and bring some more trophies to the club and to reward our fans for their support.”

Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins was keen to get Whistle tied down for another year.

“I am very excited to be able to retain Brandon for a second season as he made a lasting impression on the club and the fans last season,” said Watkins.

“He turned it up in the big occasions and played without fear when we had a lot to play for.

“He’s an exciting player to watch and capable of creating something out of nothing. He can score, make plays and create space for others. He has all the tools needed.

“We spoke at length about his future and as soon as he confirmed he was interested in coming back, we were very keen to make it happen. Players of his calibre are very hard to find.”