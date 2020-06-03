Key coaches agree new Telford Tigers deals

The duo have checked in again as assistant coaches to general manager Watson, after a successful double-winning campaign last time out, albeit one ended abruptly by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins believes that the passion and in particular knowledge of the NIHL divisions will prove pivotal to the Tigers’ hunt of more success.

“Both are great guys and also close friends and have been an integral part of the club’s success over a number of seasons,” Watkins said.

“They provide me with the support I require and are very knowledgeable about the game, the league and individual players along with the habits and tendencies of teams after years of being behind the bench.

“They have supported me through the good and bad times and I think we make a solid coaching group.”

Creamer sees a trophy-laden period ahead for the Tigers, once action is able to return to the ice, after reaffirming his status with the club.

He said: “I love working with Tom and Barry and I’m grateful for being kept on as part of the team. I’m sure with the hard work Tom has put in during the off-season, we will have a team capable of winning more trophies.”

Hollyhead added: “After the season got cut short there was disappointment as it was a good season, but it could have been a great season if the play-offs were played.”