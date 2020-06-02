Dougie Wildman delighted at landing Telford Tigers role

Former player Wildman, who worked his way through the junior ranks with the Tigers after starting out in 1986, will link up for a second season with the Telford Ice Rink outfit, working alongside new coach Scott McKenzie for a first time.

“I’m very honoured to have been selected for the assistant coach position again at a club which I followed and supported all my life, as well as growing up through the Telford junior system many moons ago,” Wildman said.

“Telford Tigers is very special to me being a local lad and I have been in the Telford rink since 1986. I’m very proud to be involved more in a coaching role with Tigers 2 and looking forward to working closely with Scott, Tom (Watkins) and all the coaching staff at the club.”

Wildman played his recreational hockey outside Telford and has built up an impressive coaching portfolio. In 2018 he was named coach at new outfit Shropshire Huskies. He will work alongside McKenzie and will take the role of bench coach.