Double delight as Telford Tigers secure title

The title was sealed last night on home ice as Tigers took care of their own business by beating Raiders 7-3, while rivals Swindon Wildcats, who needed to win and see the Shropshire side lose to keep their hopes alive, crashed 10-3 at Peterborough Phantoms.

The title success capped a superb week for head coach Tom Watkins and his men, who beat Peterborough Phantoms last Wednesday to clinch the NIHL National Cup.

Tigers made an impressive start last night with goals from Scott McKenzie, Brandon Whistle and Jonathan Weaver seeing them end the first period 3-0 up.

Raiders hit back to cut the deficit to one, but Tigers responded in style with Whistle, Jason Silverthorn Ricky Plant netting to make it 6-2.

With news of the Swindon result filtering around the rink during the third period, the players and fans were able to celebrate as the game came to a close. Raiders netted a third, but, fittingly, Tigers had the last say as Andy McKinney added goal number seven.

Tom WATKINS insists he will be happy to see Telford Tigers crowned champions tonight – without hitting a puck.

Tigers will win the NIHL National League if second-placed Swindon Wildcats fail to beat Leeds Chiefs, writes Steve Box.

But even if Swindon win, Tigers can start popping the champagne corks with victory at home to Raiders tomorrow (6pm).

Advertising

“After 50-odd games I really don’t mind when or where we win it, as long as we do!” said head coach Watkins.

“I’d be lying if I said I won’t be following it (the Swindon game), wherever I am.”

Clinching the title would complete a great week for Tigers after they lifted the NIHL National Cup with victory over Peterborough Phantoms on Wednesday.

Watkins added: “Wednesday was a great night for the club and a fabulous achievement.

Advertising

“I think we have turned the corner with our own form over the last few weeks.

“We have been playing with pressure since Christmas having been top of the league since October.

“I’m pleased that we are playing some of our best hockey at this time of the season.

“Raiders are the form team in the league with six straight wins and have it all to play for too with trying to get the final play-off spot.”

Defender Thomas McKinnon will return for Tigers after completing an eight-game suspension.

Skipper Jason Silverthorn should be OK to play after being struck in the face by the puck during Wednesday’s game.