Telford Tigers out-gunned in penalty shootout

Tigers returned to league action on Saturday night in confident mood following an impressive 6-4 National Cup final first leg success at Peterborough Panthers the previous evening.

But their hopes of a follow-up victory were checked in dramatic fashion as the visitors won a penalty shootout after the game ended 3-3.

Scott McKenzie, Sam Watkins, with his first senior goal, and Brandon Whistle found the net for Tigers in a game where head coach Tom Watkins admitted they were below par.

“We struggled to find our legs and never really established ourselves as a threat in the game, which was disappointing,” said Watkins.

“We can be better, but well done to Sheffield. A point is a point, which we’ll gladly take.

“I thought when Sam scored his first senior goal, early in the third period, it would be a catalyst for us. It was a great little redirect tip going to the net, all the boys were really pleased for him and it certainly gave me a huge sense of satisfaction as his dad.

“He’s played very well over the last three or four games and I felt he was one of our smartest guys out there.”

It was the hosts who made the brighter start on Saturday and they should have struck in the opening minute when McKenzie fired wide after being set up by Whistle.

Sheffield then missed a glorious chance to score, Ryan Johnson shooting over when presented with an open goal from close range.

Telford then upped the ante and their pressure was rewarded in the 12th minute.

Sheffield’s Tim Smith was called for tripping, but as Tigers had possession of the puck, play continued. McKenzie skated on to the ice and timed his appearance in the Sheffield offensive zone to perfection, meeting Dominik Florian’s pass, taking control of the puck, beating a defender and shooting low past Dimitri Zimozdra into the net.

Tigers made a sluggish start to the second period and had Brad Day to thank for two terrific saves from James Spurr and then Jan Danecek.

Sheffield equalised with a controversial goal. Day made a save but did not cover the puck, causing a scramble which saw all five Sheffield players in the goal crease. The referee decided Nick Oliver had covered the puck in the goal crease and awarded a penalty shot which Vladimir Luka converted.

Telford started the third period in perfect fashion when Watkins tipped Adam Taylor’s shot past Zimozdra. But the hosts’ luck changed when Dominik Florian accidentally caught Sheffield’s Charles Thompson with a high stick, which resulted in him being ejected from the game and Sheffield receiving a five-minute power play.

Less than a minute into the power play, Sheffield equalised through James Spurr and then took the lead when Luka grabbed his second of the night.

Telford, who pulled Day from the goal to add an extra attacker, forced the game into overtime when Whistle netted with a stunning wrist shot.

There were no further goals and it was the visitors who held their nerve in the shootout.