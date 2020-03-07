Tigers six-shooters hold final advantage

Adam Taylor and Jonathan Weaver netted twice for Tigers, while Dominik Florian and Jack Watkins also chipped in.

Peterborough forward Ales Padelek gave the hosts the lead but Tigers levelled when Florian saw his shot saved,but Adam Taylor was on hand to tap home the rebound. Peterborough scored again on the power-play to lead 2-1 at the end of the first period.

But back came Tigers to lead 3-2 at the end of the second period – Florian buried an unstoppable shot into to level before Tigers took their first lead of the night, Watkins scoring with a wrap around goal.

The third period produced high drama with the hosts levelling at 3-3, but Tigers regained – and then doubled their lead at 5-3.

Jonathan Weaver took to the ice for the power play and hammered an unstoppable slap shot past Marr to put Tigers ahead – and within a minute the lead was extended – Howells sent a shot which got the faintest of deflections off Taylor’s stick.

Peterborough scored a fourth before Weaver responded to give Tigers a two-goal advantage with the second leg on Wednesday at the Ice Rink (7.45pm).

Tigers return to league action tonight as they resume their quest for National League glory. Tom Watkins’ table-topping side are at home to Sheffield Steeldogs (7pm face-off) and face a trip to bottom club Leeds Chiefs tomorrow (5pm).