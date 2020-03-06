Trophy-chasing Telford Tigers facing hectic spell

Tigers face three games in as many days, starting with tonight’s trip to Peterborough Phantoms in the first leg of the NIHL National Cup final.

Table-topping Tigers then return to National League action with a home game against Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday and a trip to rock bottom Leeds Chiefs on Sunday.

Watkins said: “It’s tough but the adrenaline is going to be pumping with what we have to play for. These are the type of games you want to be playing in.”

Tigers defeated Peterborough last Saturday, ending the Phantoms’ 11-match winning run.

But Watkins admits avoiding a big defeat is the main priority with the second leg to come next Wednesday.

“You want to make sure you are in the game and have something to play for,” he added. “Peterborough is a difficult place to play and they are a team that can score in bunches.”

Andy McKinney is back from a six-game ban but Thomas McKinnon remains suspended. James Smith is also out.