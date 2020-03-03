Tom Watkins grateful for his captain fantastic at Telford Tigers

Silverthorn scored twice – including the winner with six second left – in Sunday’s 5-4 victory at Sheffield Steeldogs.

The win leaves Tigers seven points clear of second-placed Swindon Wildcats in the NIHL National League.

Head Coach Tom Watkins said: “It was another night where I’m delighted with the character of the team. It’s the second time this season where Sheffield have played a strong third period and pegged us back from a winning position.

“Credit to them, they’ve got a hardworking group that simply don’t quit.

“But somehow we found a way to pick up two points with Silvs (Silverthorn) stepping up just before the buzzer for the end of overtime.

“He’s been playing some great hockey, setting high standards for others to follow and leading the team as he always does from the front.”

Tigers had lots of early pressure and this paid off in the fifth minute with a well-worked goal from Jack Watkins.

Silverthorn extended the lead in the 18th minute, lifting the puck over the pads of Dimitri Zimozdra into the goal.

Tigers looked dominant but allowed Sheffield back into the game late in the period as Nathan Ripley pulled one back. The visitors made the perfect start to the second period with a goal after just 20 seconds from Fin Howells.

Sheffield netted two quick goals in the third period, Reece Cochrane scored on a powerplay before Vladimir Luka levelled with an effort from distance.

Tim Smith diverted a shot past Brad Day to put the hosts ahead but Tigers levelled soon after when Adam Taylor was sent clear to finish.

Overtime was almost over when Dominik Florian had a shot at goal. Zimozdra made the save but was unable to prevent Silverthorn from slamming home the rebound.

Tigers’ next game sees them play the first leg of the NIHL National Cup Final away to Peterborough on Friday.