Jason Silverthorn steals late Telford Tigers’ win

Tigers had won a thrilling game 6-4 against third placed Peterborough Phantoms the previous evening and had increased their lead at the top of the table to five points.

With closest rivals Swindon not playing this game represented an opportunity to put even more pressure on the chasing teams.

Tigers’ Andy McKinney served the final game of his six match suspension and was joined on the sidelines by Thomas McKinnon who was also suspended. Out through injury were Jonathan Weaver, Dan Mitchell and James Smith.

Tigers started with Brad Day in goal, Sheffield started Dimitri Zimozdra.

Tigers started the game in good form and an early Adam Taylor chance was wasted when he shot straight at Zimozdra.

Tigers had lots of early pressure on Zimozdra’s goal and this finally paid off in the fifth minute with a well worked goal.

Taylor combined with Ross Kennedy to set up Jack Watkins who hammered a first time shot into the net.

Sheffield’s young side were dangerous on the break and Day had to be at his athletic best to keep out James Spurr and then Nathan Ripley.

Tigers extended their lead in the eighteenth minute. The in-form Jason Silverthorn scoring his third of the weekend. Silverthorn found himself open in front of goal and lifted the puck over the pads of Zimozdra into the goal.

Tigers looked dominant but allowed Sheffield back into the game late in the period. Ripley benefited from some good fortune when the puck bounced from behind the goal into his path, allowing an easy finish into the open goal.

Tigers made the perfect start to the second period with a goal after just twenty seconds. Good work by Silverthorn and Ricky Plant sent Fin Howells in on goal.

The young Tigers’ forward slid the puck between Zimozdra’s legs and it trickled into the net with Zimozdra unsure where it had gone.

Day, in the Tigers’ goal, was having an influential performance and made two terrific saves from Reece Cochrane and then another great save from Jan Danecek.

Danny Rose then made an important stick check to prevent Charles Thompson from scoring.

Tigers had what they thought was a fourth goal disallowed when Howells beat Zimozdra from close range with the puck appearing to cross the line. Referee Brooks ruled the goal out, with Ricky Plant gesturing to Brooks where the puck had gone but Brooks refused to award the goal.

Tigers were content to sit back and let Sheffield attack in the third period and try and catch them on the break. This backfired when Sheffield scored two quick goals.

Reece Cochrane scored a power play goal after McKenzie had taken a tripping penalty.

Shortly after, Vladimir Luka levelled the game with a shot from distance after a defensive turn over.

Tigers had lost their way and conceded again with seven minutes of the game left. Tim Smith tipping a shot past Day to put Sheffield 4-3 ahead.

Tigers’ resilience showed as they equalised within a minute of going behind. Corey Goodison sent Taylor clear on goal and the Tigers’ forward hit a wrist shot low past Zimozdra to level the game.

There were no further goals so the game would go to sudden death 3-on-3 overtime.

Tigers dominated possession in the extra period but Sheffield defended well and didn’t allow many shots on goal.

As overtime entered the final seconds, Tigers turned the puck over and got caught out with all three players out of position giving Sheffield an advantage of a 3 man breakaway with no Tigers’ players able to prevent it.

However, the Sheffield players all left the puck to each other and none of them played it, leaving it sat on the ice. This allowed Ollie Lord to take it, pass to Dominik Florian who shot at goal.

Zimozdra saved the shot but was unable to prevent Silverthorn from slamming home the rebound to win the game with just six seconds left on the clock. The goal was Silverthorn's fourth of the weekend and second game winning goal.

The win gives Tigers a four point weekend and extends their lead at the top of the table to seven points, albeit second placed Swindon have played a game less than Telford.

Tigers next game sees them play the first leg of the NIHL National Cup Final away to Peterborough on Friday 6th March. The next home game is against Sheffield on Saturday 7th March, face off at 7pm.