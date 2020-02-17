Tigers stung by late double against Bees

Saturday’s 5-3 NIHL National League defeat at Bracknell Bees saw the Shropshire side continue a worrying slump – although they still led the table going into last night’s return fixture at the Telford Ice Rink.

Tigers fell behind by two goals early in the second period but got back into the clash with a goal for Ricky Plant.

However, Tigers conceded again shortly after but they got it back to 3-2 with a Jack Watkins goal.

A short-handed Adam Taylor goal early in the third period levelled the game – but Tigers conceded twice in quick succession late in the game to lose out.

And Watkins admitted the latest defeat was hard to take.

“It is a solemn dressing room,” conceded Watkins, who watched from the stands while serving a one-game suspension.

“The players are feeling down – we’ve gone from having a strong winning mentality to a team that are lacking that killer instinct, that winning mentality we had earlier in the year.

“Players have got to stop trying to affect the game from an individual basis.

“We need to simplify our game, get to spots quicker and play a more direct game.

“It is time for us all to look in the mirror and make a difference every night.”