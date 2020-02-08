Concussed Scott McKenzie is missing for Telford Tigers

And head coach Tom Watkins admits he does not know how long the Scottish forward will be missing.

McKenzie suffered a concussion in last weekend’s game against Sheffield Steeldogs.

And that means he will sit out tonight’s trip to rock bottom Leeds Chiefs and the visit of Milton Keynes Lightning tomorrow (6pm).

Watkins said: “He got pushed and banged his head on the ice, so he’s been having all the necessary scans this week.

“It could be two weeks, four, six...you just don’t know.

“We’ve had Jonathan Weaver out for a while with concussion and I’ve known players miss a whole season through it. There’s a lot more awareness these days compared to even when I was playing. It’s so important to be careful.”

Table-topping Tigers are six points clear of Swindon Wildcats but will be looking to get back on track after losing to the Steeldogs last Sunday.

James Smith will face a late fitness check after picking up a lower body injury in that match.