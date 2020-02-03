Telford Tigers roar to win but ref irks coach

Th Shropshire side had lost their last two games against Milton Keynes and were looking to maintain their lead at the top of the NIHL National League.

And they had to come from behind after their hosts took an early lead – and then lost goalscorer Jason Silverthorn for ten minutes for a misconduct penalty that had Watkins and the rest of the crowd bemused.

The other Tigers goalscorers were Dominik Florian, Brandon Whistle, Scott McKenzie and Andy McKinney.

“It was another great win for us,” said happy coach Watkins.

“It was a really disciplined performance from all the boys in all three zones against a team who have performed very well of late, but we took our chances well and I think we managed the puck with a lot of poise.

“Both our power play and penalty kill were top notch.

“I was very disappointed with the call on Silvs (Silverthorn), to pull a guy off the bench and give him a 10 minute misconduct for hitting the linesman with his stick at a face-off.

“(A) it was the wrong person and (B) we see that so many times a season and there is no call. I just don’t get how they come up with some of these calls at times.

“We also had an official standing in the slot when we enter the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 breakaway which effectively played defence against us, as it prevented us getting in on goal.

“Anyway, it was a great win for us and a good two points on the road against a team who have had an impressive home stand of late.” Finally, I’d like to thank the great travelling support from the Tigers’ fans who silenced a very full crowd."