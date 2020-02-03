Late strikes prove too much for Telford Tigers

The Steeldogs took the lead in the first period through Brady Doxey at Telford Ice Rink, but the home side were soon back in it when Jason Silverthorn levelled after seven minutes.

Parity was short-lived though and the visitors regained the lead through Alex Graham. Tigers again struck back in the second period through Silverthorn but as the game was heading towards the end of the third and final period, they were hit by a double blow as Steeldogs’ hit two late goals.

The Tigers went into last night’s game on the back of an impressive 5-2 win at Milton Keynes Lightning – a side they have lost twice to this season.

Dominik Florian, Silverthorn, Brandon Whistle, Scott McKenzie and Andy McKinney were all on target at Planet Ice Milton Keynes as Tigers strengthened their position at the top of the table.