Telford Tigers looking to build momentum

Tigers staged a dramatic comeback on Wednesday to overturn a 7-4 first-leg deficit and beat Swindon Wildcats to progress to the final of the NIHL National Cup.

And head coach Tom Watkins is hoping Tigers can use the feelgood factor that created to help them pick up victories at Milton Keynes Lightning tonight and at home to Sheffield Steeldogs tomorrow.

Watkins said: “It was a fantastic achievement and I hope we can replicate that kind of commitment and energy for the rest of the season.

“There was certainly a good spirit in the changing room afterwards and we would like to keep that momentum going at Milton Keynes. However, they have beaten us on the last two occasions so we are mindful of the challenge that we face.”

Tigers are four points clear at the top of the National League, but second-placed Wildcats have a game in hand.

They have won their last two after suffering four straight defeats – a run Watkins put down to the competitiveness of the league.

“It’s very tough,” he added. “Swindon also had a bad run, but that can happen because everybody can beat one another.”

Jonathan Weaver remains out while Tigers will assess Ollie Lord, who suffered a bruised lung last weekend.