Telford Tigers victory delights coach Tom Watkins

Tigers had suffered four consecutive defeats – three in the league – before Sunday's 5-2 victory at Sheffield Steeldogs.

Watkins said: “We are back in the win column that’s what counts.

"It was a good display all round, we moved the puck well and took our chances when they came our way."

Scott McKenzie and Dominik Florian scored in the first period to put Tigers in control.

Second period goals from Adam Taylor, with a brilliant short-handed goal, and Jack Watkins put Tigers 4-0 up.

A Thomas McKinnon goal early in the third period put the game beyond Sheffield and, despite two late consolation goals from Brady Doxey and Vladimir Luka, Tigers comfortably saw out the game.

Watkins was less happy with Saturday night's 6-4 home defeat to Hull Pirates.

Fin Howells, Ricky Plant, Brandon Whistle and Ollie Lord were on the scoresheet for Tigers.

Ricky Plant celebrates (Pic:Steve Brodie)

But Watkins was angry with the display from the officials after a series of calls went against the hosts in the third period.

Florian was serving a hooking penalty when the puck was hit towards Jason Silverthorn, who attempted to knock it out of the air with his glove.

The puck appeared to get caught up in his shirt but referee Miller awarded a delay of game penalty for Silverthorn closing his hand on the puck, which incensed the Tigers players and fans.

Miller compounded the fans' ire by awarding further penalties after a Hull goal against Tigers’ Brad Day for unsporting conduct and Corey Goodison was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

“The game should always be decided by the players on the ice, disappointingly it didn’t feel like it was," he said.

"A five minute stretch effectively influenced the result after several poor calls by the officials went against us.

"We got ourselves back in the game after falling behind in the second period and then again in the third. We pulled it back to one goal and at that point we should have levelled."