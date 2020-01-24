Netminder Zack Brown returns to Telford Tigers 2

Having iced for clubs such as Hull Pirates, Sutton Sting and Sheffield Senators and Steeldogs, the 23-year-old brings valuable experience.

Coach Dave Fielder said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Zack back into the mix.

"Even though I’m yet to work with Zack, I’ve been impressed with his performances over the past couple of seasons when I have seen him play.

"He’s a great character in the dressing room and should provide the team with some confidence for the remainder of the season.”

After securing an average save percentage last season of over 91 per cent in 31 games, Brown is hoping for a successful return.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with boys and seeing what we can achieve," he said.

"Even though there’s only nine games left of the season, we need to be looking to push on and try to progress.”