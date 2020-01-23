Telford Tigers calling for Jonathan Weaver patience

The defenceman has not played since suffering a significant concussion in October during the game with Peterborough Phantoms.

But a Tigers statement read: “There has been a lot of speculation recently on social media about why Jonathan Weaver has not been icing.

“He has had regular medical examinations and treatment at multiple highly regarded concussion clinics in the West Midlands as well as different doctors and consultants.

“All Telford Tigers players have been baseline concussion screened and, as a result, we continue to monitor and support Jonathan on his road to recovery. As part of Jonathan’s rehabilitation, we can confirm that he has skated during practice a number of times but, as of yet, there is no planned date for his return.”