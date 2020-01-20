Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers deserved to lose

Tigers suffered their second loss in three days after the 7-4 National Cup semi-final reverse to Swindon.

Watkins said: “It’s pretty simple, Hull deserved the points – they were the better team. For us, our special teams did a good job, they scored two powerplay goals and killed the penalties off nicely.

“We lost the game in five-on-five situations. We have to keep it simple in future, be direct and play harder.”

Tigers made a lacklustre start and Brad Day made a good early save to deny Jason Hewitt, who was convinced he had scored.

The visitors were then the architects of their own downfall as Hull took the lead. Thomas McKinnon made an ill-advised pass from behind his own goal straight to Matt Bissonnette, who found the unmarked Matty Davies to score.

As the period ended, Hull’s Kevin Phillips took a tripping penalty to give Tigers a powerplay to start the second period – and they made it count 19 seconds in.

Brandon Whistle found Jason Silverthorn and he hit a wrist shot past Ash Smith.

Tigers’ joy soon turned to despair as within a minute they were behind again. David Norris was afforded too much time and space to pick a pass for Hewitt to tap in at the far post.

Tigers fought back and drew level again. Dan Mitchell fought hard to win the puck behind the Hull goal and sent a pass in front to Jack Watkins, who buried the puck past Smith. However, once again Tigers’ defensive frailties cost them a goal. McKinnon looked favourite to get to an aimless Hull pass down the ice but was beaten to the puck by Bissonnette who went clear and netted.

Tigers pressed for the equaliser but, as the game entered the final six minutes, Hull took control and Hewitt netted their fourth.

Just 15 seconds after the restart, Hull hit a fortunate fifth as Sam Towner’s shot hit the side of the goal but bounced out on to a Tigers defender, then on to Day and in.

Telford gave their fans hope with three minutes left after Silverthorn scored a powerplay goal to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Tigers pulled Day from the goal for the final two minutes to add an extra attacker but this allowed Norris to seal Hull’s victory with an empty net goal in the final moments.