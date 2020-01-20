Telford Tigers fall to third defeat on the spin

Tigers took the lead with a Fin Howells powerplay goal, but Leeds hit back to level.

Jack Watkins put Tigers ahead in the second period, but Leeds responded within 16 seconds to draw level again at 2-2.

A goalless third period saw the game go to overtime, but the teams could not be separated in the extra five minutes.

Leeds scored their first two penalty shots and Tigers’ Scott McKenzie and Dominik Florian missed theirs, giving the win to Leeds.

Tigers gained a point, which means they lead the league by six points from second-placed Swindon.

Last night’s game was the third of a four-match suspension handed down by the NIHL disciplinary committee to forward Andy McKinney.