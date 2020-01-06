Menu

Telford Tigers go seven clear at the summit

By Dave Cooper | Telford Tigers | Published:

Telford Tigers stretched their lead at the top of the NIHL National League to seven points after a remarkable 8-6 victory over Peterborough Phantoms last night.

Players celebrate (Pic: Steve Brodie)

Tigers led 6-0 at the end of the second period after goals from Jason Silverthorn (two), Fin Howells, Scott McKenzie and Dominik Florian (two).

But Peterborough fought back, despite Florian completing his hat-trick to put Tigers 7-1 ahead early in the third period.

The Phantoms scored four unanswered goals to storm back into the game at 7-5 before Brandon Whistle scored a late empty net goal to seal the win.

Peterborough scored an even later consolation goal to make it 8-6, but the Tigers hung on.

Coupled with Swindon’s dramatic late 6-5 loss to Hull, the Tigers’ win saw them complete a four-point weekend to maintain top spot.

Tigers returned to winning ways after a 6-3 win over Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday night at Telford Ice Rink.

Tigers’ Andy McKinney scored a hat trick and was joined on the score sheet by Scott McKenzie, Dominik Florian and a late empty net goal from Thomas McKinnon.

Tigers lead at the top of the table is 5 points with a game in hand on 2nd placed Swindon Wildcats.

