Sam Watkins to make Telford Tigers debut

Watkins, the son of head coach Tom, is eligible to turn out for the first team now he has turned 16.

He will continue to play for the under-18s and Tigers 2 sides but will also ice for the main side.

Head coach Watkins is urging his side to again show their ability to bounce back, having lost to Milton Keynes last Sunday.

"Whenever we have lost a game we have responded well so hopefully we can again," he said.

"I think that shows the character that the players have."

Tigers are five points clear with a game in hand after second-placed Swindon Wildcats lost to Basingstoke Bison in midweek.

And Watkins believes that shows the competitive nature of the league.

"Anybody can beat anybody," said Watkins, who takes his side to Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.