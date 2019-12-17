Tom Watkins delighted with Tigers comeback

Tigers moved five points clear at the top of the NIHL National League after beating second-placed Swindon Wildcats 8-6 on Sunday.

That made it back-to-back home wins after a 5-4 victory over Bracknell Bees on Saturday.

Watkins said: “It was a great weekend, certainly a rollercoaster and a mix of emotions at times but we got two great results at home in front of our fans.

“I keep talking about the character of this team but again that character and commitment dug us out of a hole.

“The little things count. Competitive sport is about fine margins and games like that where the players are prepared to sacrifice their bodies, blocking shots, diving to intercept pucks is a huge reason we are where we are.

“It gives us a 3-0 record against the second-placed team in the league, that’s a big plus for us and in the shake-up will give us an advantage.

“There is a very long way to go but we are nearly at the midpoint of the year.

“I can’t help but think these boys have overachieved even my own expectations, considering the number of injuries we have had over a six to eight-week period. The team have got us into a great position.

“I think it’s gone largely unnoticed but we’ve qualified for the National Cup semi-finals in first place, which is another feather in the cap for this group.

“I’d really love to see the local area get behind this team more and pack the rink out every week. They certainly deserve it thus far.”

Tigers trailed 5-3 at the midway point of the game against Swindon and looked beaten.

But a fabulous fightback saw them score four goals in four minutes at the end of the second period to take a 7-5 lead. Swindon scored early in the third period to pile the pressure back on Tigers, but a Dominik Florian empty net goal in the final 30 seconds sealed the victory.

That was Florian’s second goal of the night and there were also braces for Jason Silverthorn and Brandon Whistle.

Andy McKinney and Adam Taylor were the other Tigers goalscorers.

Next up for Tigers is a home game against Hull Pirates on Saturday, followed by a trip to Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday.