Telford Tigers pick up 5-4 win over Bracknell Bees

Brandon Whistle netted twice for the hosts in a closely-fought encounter, with Ross Kennedy, Scott McKenzie and Dominik Florian also on target.

Head Coach Tom Watkins said: “It was a tough game, not our strongest performance defensively and I thought we were slow to move pucks through our zone.

"We created quality chances, scored some good goals and got ourselves in a position to kill the game off but didn’t have the ability or know-how to shut the door on Bracknell.

"Despite getting a two-goal advantage twice, the Bees equalised relatively quickly each time to keep the lead to one.

"That ability to lock up the back end and shut teams down has to improve, it’s something that we have to buy into as a team and forget individual points hauls over the team points.

"It’s about having the right attitude and commitment. Just look at Fin Howles, he was the best player on the ice.

"The kid played a really solid all round game and made some great decisions. I’m very proud of him."

Bracknell opened the scoring in the third minute when Calum Robertson stole the puck off a Tigers defender and tapped into the net before Brad Day could react.

McKenzie went close when free in front of goal but Adam Goss managed to save with his pads.

Tigers got on the scoresheet in the 10th minute as Andy McKinney and Ollie Lord cycled the puck to Kennedy and he hit an unstoppable slap shot past Goss.

Bracknell’s Josh Smith then forced a good glove save from Day after being sent clear.

As the period ended, Tigers had one final chance to take the lead. McKenzie lost his balance as the puck came to him in front of goal yet he still managed to get a shot away, although it went too high to trouble Goss.

The second period was just a minute old when Tigers took the lead for the first time. A great back check by Kennedy kept the puck in the Bracknell zone and allowed McKinney to gain possession.

He passed to Kennedy, who set up McKenzie to hammer home from close range.

Day then pulled off a stunning save after Josh Martin was sent clear on a breakaway.

The save proved crucial as Tigers almost immediately scored a third goal with Florian hitting a wrist shot low past Goss from the right circle.

Bracknell pulled a goal back virtually straight away in controversial fashion.

Robertson appeared to kick the puck into the net but the goal was awarded, much to the home fans’ disgust.

Tigers fired back a minute later as terrific one-touch passing between Jack Watkins and Howells set up Whistle to tap home.

But the lead was cut a minute later as Robertson led a three-on-one breakaway and passed to Dominik Gabaj who scored with ease.

Tigers made it 5-3 in the 34th minute after Whistle was sent clear and buried a wrirst shot past Goss.

Bracknell had the final say of the period, adding a fourth goal with three minutes left.

Day made a rare mistake not freezing the puck and Gabaj pounced to finish.

In the opening seconds of the final period, Day made up for his error with a stunning reaction save from a Gabaj slap shot.

Tigers had plenty of possession and, at times, peppered the Bracknell goal with shots but Goss was having a fine game.

Tigers defended well in the final period with Howells making two terrific diving blocks to keep the puck away from the net.

As the game entered the final two minutes, Bracknell pulled Goss from the goal to add an extra attacker.

Tigers did well to run out the clock and, as the game ended, Florian’s shot towards the empty net was cleared off the line by Harvey Stead.