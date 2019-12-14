Telford Tigers aim to cash in at home

The Tigers host Bracknell Bees in the National Cup tonight (face-off 7pm) before welcoming Swindon Wildcats to the Ice Rink tomorrow (6pm).

Watkins is eager for his team to continue the form which has seen them beaten only once on home ice this season.

He said: “When you play at home it is important to set the tone early and that is what we will try to do.

“We’ve had some really good performances so far this season and it can be tough for visiting teams when the fans get behind us.

“We need to give them something to cheer early on. It isn’t often you have two home matches on a weekend and we will be looking to make the most of it.”

The Tigers have already qualified for the next round of the cup but cannot afford to look past Bracknell, with the match also doubling as a league fixture.

But it is tomorrow’s clash which immediately catches the eye, with the visiting Wildcats sat second in the National League table heading into the weekend, three points behind the Tigers.

Watkins has an almost fully fit squad with defender Jonathan Weaver the only remaining absentee.

“We’re really happy where we stand in terms of availability,” he said.

“The depth of the squad has really shone through so far this season. We’ve got some top talent but also players capable of stepping up whenever they are needed.”