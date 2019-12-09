Telford Tigers struck by MK Lightning defeat

Tigers were beaten 5-2 on Saturday with Ross Kennedy and Fin Howells netting for the visitors.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “It doesn’t matter where you play now on the road, it’s tough to win and pick up points.

“It’s a good sign that the league is competitive every night.

“We started very well, our transition was slick and we created some quality chances but didn’t capitalise on them.

“That was frustrating as I felt we probably should have taken a lead out of the first period.

“I think the five-on-three powerplay changed the game, it gave Milton Keynes a lift and they certainly stole a march on us.

“(Lightning netminder) Dean Skinns played a strong game, but we managed to get ourselves back in it only to shoot ourselves in the foot after we had scored a couple of powerplay goals.”

Scott McKenzie hit the crossbar for Tigers in the first period and Lightning’s Liam Stewart hit the post.

At the start of the second period James Griffin and Grant McPherson received penalties, giving Tigers a five-on-three powerplay.

But Watkins’ side were unable to take advantage and soon after Robin Kovar put the home side ahead.

Things got worse for Tigers as Lightning scored again minutes later, Stewart finishing from Kovar’s pass. Tigers got on the scoresheet at the start of the third period with a powerplay goal after Kennedy hit a slap shot from long range that flew past the unsighted Skinns.

Tigers were then undone on a Milton Keynes powerplay after Thomas McKinnon was sent to the penalty box for high sticking, Stewart scoring his second of the game.

Tigers fought back and Howells netted with a well placed wrist shot after being found by McKenzie.

But Tigers’ hopes were dashed once again when Stewart completed his hat-trick with a wrap around shot.

The final action saw Tigers pull Brad Day from goal to gain an extra attacker, but this backfired when Stewart tapped into an empty net to seal the victory.