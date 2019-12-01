Telford Tigers back on top after victory over Leeds Chiefs

Tigers, who were able to welcome back Ricky Plant and Joe Aston, made the most of a slip-up by Swindon Wildcats against Basingstoke Bison on Friday night to go above the previous leaders.

Scott McKenzie, Ross Kennedy and Ollie Lord netted the goals as the hosts bounced back from their first home defeat of the season against Raiders six days earlier.

Head Coach Tom Watkins said: “It was a good win, an important win to get us back in the win column.

"I think the game was all about the goalies. Both are very talented and made some big saves for their team.

"Unless you get bodies in front of (Leeds keeper) Gossy (Sam Gospel) he’s stopping what he sees and when we established ourselves in the offensive zone, Sam was equal to everything we threw at him.

"I’m really pleased for the team and Brad (Day) on our shutout tonight. It’s the first one this season, here’s hoping for many more.”

Tigers went closest in the early stages when Adam Taylor’s rising shot came off the post with Gospel beaten.

And they did open the scoring in the 13th minute, whilst on the powerplay after Leeds’ Luke Boothroyd was given a hooking penalty.

Gospel made two terrific saves from close range, first from Jason Silverthorn, then from Fin Howells, but could do nothing about the third shot, McKenzie lifting the puck over the prone Gospel and into the net.

At the other end Day didn’t have a great deal to do but pulled off one terrific pad save from Brodie Jesson.

The second period saw Tigers dominate the possession and shot total but they were unable to increase their lead.

Gospel was proving difficult to beat, with Dominik Florian and Andy McKinney denied. Gospel then pulled off a magnificent double save from Jason Silverthorn.

Not to be outdone, Day pulled off an equally good save from a short handed breakaway by Radek Meidl. Day stopped the first effort and then acrobatically blocked the follow-up.

The third period saw Leeds have further chances on the break as Tigers pushed for the second goal.

James Archer was denied by Day, closely followed by another Meidl breakaway that Day stopped.

Leeds were made to pay for the missed chances when Kennedy scored Tigers’ second goal of the night. The Tigers defender showed terrific stick handling to break into the Leeds defensive zone and draw a hooking penalty. Before the play was stopped, the puck was recycled to the front of the net where Kennedy pounced on the loose puck and slammed it home.

Richard Bentham and Ethan Hehir were sent clear on the Tigers goal but both were denied by Day.

And Tigers rounded off the evening with a short-handed goal three minutes from the end.

Brandon Whistle was serving an unsporting conduct penalty when Silverthorn passed to Lord, who hit a magnificent shot over Gospel’s glove and into the top left hand corner of the net.