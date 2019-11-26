Telford Tigers made to pay for missed chances

Tigers suffered their first home defeat of the season in the National League with a 3-2 reverse on Sunday night.

The loss came just 24 hours after a penalty shootout success over the same opposition in Romford.

Watkins said: “I’m disappointed to lose and we can play better for sure.

“But credit where it’s due, Raiders played a solid road game and capitalised on their chances.

“We didn’t take our chances, where previously we have been clinical in front of goal.

“They countered quickly, stacked the neutral zone and did a good job of getting bodies and sticks in lanes in the defensive zone and to play that way you need good goaltending, which they got.

“It’s a loss, I’m not happy about it. We had a bad start but we’ll learn from it.

“That’s only our second loss in regulation this season, despite the number of guys we’ve been without. It was our first loss at home this season, which is a very impressive home record in a highly competitive league.”

The Raiders team contained two players from the Tigers team that did the league and cup double in 2015 – Dan Scott and Blaho Novak – and they received a warm welcome from the home faithful.

Raiders looked dangerous on the break and opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Jack Flynn and Erik Piatak led a breakaway that ended with Piatak hitting a wrist shot past Brad Day.

Things got worse for the hosts a minute later when a speculative shot from Aaron Connolly deceived Day and went in to make it 2-0.

Tigers had a couple of half chances for Brandon Whistle and Dominik Florian but finished the first period 2-0 down.

Tigers’ passing continued to be misplaced and Piatak had a glorious chance to extend Raiders’ lead but fired over.

With 30 seconds of the period remaining, Whistle slid a pass for Andy McKinney to fire home and get the hosts on the scoreboard.

Tigers gifted a third goal to Raiders early in the third period.

McKinney got caught on the boards with the puck in his defensive zone and was stripped of the puck by Brandon Ayliffe, who passed for the unmarked Piatak to net.

Tigers pressed to get back into the game and, despite not playing well, managed to pull a goal back in the 55th minute as Adam Taylor pounced on a chance when the puck came to him in front of goal.

Raiders defended magnificently as Tigers took Day out of the net for the final three minutes to have an extra attacker, holding on for a deserved victory.