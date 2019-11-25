Brad shines in shootout win

Day saved twice in his side’s penalty shots win after the Tigers, leading 4-2 in the final period, Tigers were penned back with the hosts netting in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Tigers triumphed on Saturday with shootout goals from Dominik Florian and Brandon Whistle – but there were some heroics from Day who produced a host of fine saves throughout the match.

And relieved head coach Watkins said: “It is two points on the road in a shootout, with the cards we were dealt heading into overtime, we’ll take that.

“It was not our best performance, we were poor defensively and didn’t manage the puck effectively.

“Combine that with some very poor decisions off the puck and we were perhaps very fortunate to win the game.

“Our penalty kill was again huge, particularly in overtime, killing a 5-on-3 and 4-on-3 power play, giving us a chance to win in a shoot-out.

“Two very clinical finishes from Dominik and Brandon won it, with Brad making two shootout saves and thankfully the points were sealed.”

Tigers led at the end of the first period through Jason Silverthorn’s late strike.

Advertising

Raiders levelled the game early in the second period before Fin Howells and Adam Taylor gave Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Raiders responded again with a second goal before Silverthorn scored his second goal of the night to seemingly win the game with Tigers 4-2 ahead.

But Raiders scored twice in the third period to send the National League game to overtime.

The teams could not be separated in added time, leading to a penalty shootout where Florian and Whistle held their nerve to win the game for the Telford side.