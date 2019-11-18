Telford Tigers roar back into top spot

Jack Watkins and Jason Silverthorn both netted twice as Tigers eased to a 6-2 success. The victory completed a fine weekend for head coach Tom Watkins and his men following Saturday’s 5-3 win at Swindon Wildcats.

Tigers took and early lead last night through Brandon Whistle, but Milton Keynes responded to level.

Watkins then struck twice and Danny Rose once to put Tigers in charge.

The visitors pulled another goal back, but two strikes from Silverthorn sealed the win.

Tigers had gone into last night’s game on the back of an impressive victory at Swindon.

They opened the scoring through Andy McKinney and despite Swindon equalising early in the second period, the visitors surged ahead with goals from Thomas McKinnon and Dan Mitchell.

Swindon drew level early in the third period at 3-3, but a terrific short-handed goal from Scott McKenzie gave Tigers a late lead.

Corey Goodison put the seal on a fantastic win with an empty net goal in the final seconds of the game.

Head coach Tom Watkins said “Wow! That was tense, what a game of hockey.

“I thought Swindon came out really hard. They competed extremely hard and pinned us in our zone for long stretches.

“No question, Brad Day kept us in it with his strongest display of the season and we managed to win the period. We then won the second period 2-1 and took a one-goal lead into the third.

“Swindon really stepped up the pace in the third period and were relentless on the forecheck, created turnovers and indecision in our defensive zone.

“We bent, but didn’t break, then Scott McKenzie comes up with a clutch goal short-handed, to give us the edge with about five minutes to go. That was huge.

“After being on our heels for most of the third period, to lead with five to go was testament to how hard the guys battled. They blocked shots, paid the price and put it all on the line. It was another total team performance.”

“To pick up a win against a team who had a 10-game winning streak going is amazing. It was great to see so many Tigers fans make the trip, they got behind the team and created a great atmosphere. ”

Tigers’ win closes the gap at the top of the league to just a point, with Tigers having a game in hand on Swindon.