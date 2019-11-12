Advertising
Tom Watkins hails resilient Telford Tigers
Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins was delighted to grind out a home win over Hull Pirates.
The Tigers bounced back from an overtime loss to defeat Basingstoke 5-3 at Telford Ice Rink, and Watkins said: “It was another night where we were up against it, but ground it out and got the job done.
“Perhaps there was a little more pressure on us after we had slipped to back-to-back defeats, away to Hull and Basingstoke, both in overtime.
“The team did a good job to manage the game and see us to victory.”
Scott McKenzie and Jed Moreland scored two each, while Dominik Florian was also on target.
