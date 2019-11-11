Bad start proves costly as Telford Tigers fall to defeat

Tigers fought back well but ultimately went down to a 5-4 overtime loss in their National League clash.

Watkins said: “It’s pretty simple, you can’t give a team a three-goal start and expect to win the game.

“We have to start the game on time and we didn’t. Basingstoke are a high energy team and play to the crowd and go with the momentum and, after our bad start, I thought we managed the game very well.

“Despite the poor start, there was a lot we can take out of the game. We changed our neutral zone play which helped us turn pucks over, sustain more offensive zone time and gave us a chance to get back in the game.

“We managed to kill a full two minute five-on-three power play which was huge. And once again, the character of this team came to the fore as we were up to the test. They didn’t quit and got rewarded with another big point on the road.”

Captain Jason Silverthorn was back after a long absence and Brandon Whistle returned, but Jonathan Weaver, Adam Taylor, Ollie Lord and Joe Aston were out.

Marek Malinsky netted for Bison after 24 second before Alex Sampford added a brace before the end of the first period.

Dominik Florian pulled one back and Scott McKenize struck early in the second period.

Florian capped off a terrific move to equalise but the hosts went back ahead through Ashley Tait after Whistle was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

McKenzie drew Tigers level with five minutes remaining but the game was decided two minutes into overtime when Tait fired past Brad Day and in to the top corner.