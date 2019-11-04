Telford Tigers win maintains unbeaten home run

But head coach Tom Watkins was less than impressed with the officials and hit out after the National League clash.

"It is another two big points which is the most important thing," he said. "That was without a doubt one of the most frustrating games I have ever been involved with.

"I’m totally bemused by the officiating, as were both sets of players and coaches. I just don’t understand the calls they made, the calls they missed or lack of ability to communicate.

"I never usually comment on the officials and never criticise them publicly, but it was as poor a performance as I can remember, which affected both clubs.”

Tigers started strongly and opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Scott McKenzie robbed a defender and passed across goal to Dominik Florian, who dispatched the puck past former Tigers fans' favourite Sam Gospel with a low wrist shot.

Soon after Corey Goodison was lucky to escape with only a two-minute penalty after a late hit that could easily have seen the Telford defender ejected.

Tigers killed off the penalty but conceded another one immediately after when Ross Kennedy was called for high sticks. This time Leeds took advantage of the extra attacker with a goal from Andres Kopstals.

Tigers responded with a power play goal of their own in the 14th minute after Leeds’ player coach Sam Zajac was called for a clipping penalty.

Advertising

Florian’s shot proved too powerful for Gospel as the puck dropped out of his glove and Dan Mitchell was on hand to tap home.

The lead lasted less than a minute as Radek Meidl scored after some indecisiveness by the Tigers defence allowed the Leeds forward to score from close range.

Things got worse for Tigers with Leeds taking the lead just 20 seconds later. Steven Moore was allowed a free shot on goal and picked out the top corner with a fierce slap shot, giving Brad Day no chance.

The most controversial moment of the game occurred in the final minute of the period. Tigers appeared to have scored an equaliser after the puck was forced in after a goalmouth scramble.

Advertising

Gospel appeared to pull the puck back into play after it had gone over the line and referee Truswell ruled the goal out despite the goal judge stating the puck had crossed the line.

Tigers started the second period with the perfect repost by levelling at 3-3 as Thomas McKinnon blasted into the top corner.

With three minutes left, Tigers were given one final power play when James Archer was called for hooking. With Leeds’ Boothroyd already in the penalty box, Tigers would have a brief two-man advantage.

Goodison and Florian worked the puck brilliantly to McKenzie who fired a wrist shot over Gospel into the roof of the net.

Day was called on once again to keep Tigers ahead, blocking a shot and ensuring the rebound was saved.

Tigers cycled the puck forward and McKenzie showed terrific stick handling skills to send McKinney in on goal and he beat Gospel to slide the puck into the open net.