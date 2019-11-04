Telford Tigers edged out as Pirates plunder win

It was the Pirates who took the initiative, opening the scoring in the 11th minute through Lee Bonner. However, Tigers hit back through Grant Mitchell.

The sides swapped goals throughout the match with Pirates going ahead, each time with the Tigers pulling level through Andy McKinney, Jack Watkins and Scott McKenzie until the scores were tied at the end of normal time with the match level at 4-4.

However, as the game edged past the end of regulation time it was the Pirates who plundered the victory through Jason Hewitt.