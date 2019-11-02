Telford Tigers chief Tom Watkins insists that depth is key

Tigers, who are sitting second in the NIHL National Division, welcome second-bottom Leeds Chiefs this evening (7pm) before heading to Hull Pirates tomorrow.

But Telford have several injury doubts going into the clash, including Ricky Plant, Andy McKinney, Jason Silverthorn, Ollie Lord, Jonathan Weaver and Joe Aston, who missed last Sunday’s impressive 6-3 win at Sheffield Steeldogs.

While admitting the mounting fitness problems are a concern, the Tigers chief threw down the gauntlet to the remainder of his squad.

“We had a fantastic win last Sunday when short on players and the lads that stepped in made the difference,” said Watkins.

“You’re used to having a couple out but to go into a game with six or seven missing is a stretch for everybody, especially at our level of hockey.

“We carry a squad of 22 so I’ve got to ask the healthier guys to go and do the same again.

“It’s a bonus for some players who will get increased ice time. We pride ourselves on the squad depth and we’ve spoken about how the guys coming in are key to us.

“To win the league is not about the most talented team, but who has lots of good fortune to keep guys on the ice.”

Leeds are a new side founded earlier this year and lost 5-2 to Tigers earlier on in the campaign, but Watkins believes they have found their feet after back-to-back wins last weekend.